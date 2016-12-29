Niagara's sporting highlights of 2016

ST. CATHARINES -

It is that time of the year again when I scratch my head and try to remember the whirlwind of sports events and personalities that I reported on during the year.

Considering I often struggle to recall what I ate for breakfast, it is a daunting task. From my memory bank — and I apologize right now for all the worthy contenders I forgot — here is my annual list of the best and worst of Niagara sports in 2016.

Team of the year: Contenders for team of the year are the Brock men’s and women’s wrestling teams that swept the Canadian university team titles for an unprecedented third year, the OHL Eastern Conference champion Niagara IceDogs, and the A.N. Myer Marauders senior football team, winners of three straight Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations’ bowl games.

The winner is the Brock wrestling program with the men winning their third straight Canadian Interuniversity Sport title and the women their record fifth straight CIS crown.

Male athlete of the year: Crossing the finish line first for this award is long-distance runner Mo Amhed. The St. Catharines Collegiate graduate and former All-American at Wisconsin shook off a disappointing 32nd-place finish in the 10,000 metres at the Rio Olympics to place fourth in the 5,000 metres. Way to go, Mo, one of the many class acts I’ve dealt with in Niagara.

Female athlete of the year: Among the contenders for this award are wrestling Olympians Michelle Fazzari and Jillian Gallays, Olympic rower Natalie Mastracci and Paralympic coxie Kristen Kit, who guided Canada’s leg, trunk and mixed four to a bronze medal in Brazil.

My choice for this award is a surprise but the winner, Julianne Miszk, is the most inspirational athlete I’ve ever written about. In late October, five days after she completed a round of chemotherapy at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, the Niagara Falls teen competed in the three-kilometre mixed para division at the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association cross country meet at Firemen’s Park in Niagara Falls. The four-time OFSAA para cross country champion would go on to win her fifth medal at the OFSAA championships the following week. I will always remember fighting back the tears on that cold and rainy fall day as I watched Julianne cross the finish line into the blanket-clad arms of her family. Her courage is a lesson to all who think their problems are too much to handle.

Coach of the year: Finalists are former IceDogs head coach/GM Marty Williamson, A.N. Myer football head coach Dave Buchanan, Brock men’s basketball coach Charles Kissi and Brock wrestling head coach Marty Calder. It’s hard to argue with the choice of Calder, who also served as a coach at the Rio Olympics. One can only imagine what Calder might accomplish with a proper facility instead of a cramped dance studio where an accidental kick in the head is always a distinct possibility.

Sportsperson of the year: Kudos go out the organizers of the Canadian senior men’s golf championship at Grand Niagara and the PGA Canadian Tour event at Cherry Hill, but the runaway winner in this category is Richard Petko, the founder and CEO of the Niagara River Lions of the National Basketball League of Canada. Petko and his ownership group have brought an exciting and entertaining sports property to the region, and I sincerely hope Niagara residents support the franchise enough to make it a viable and long-term entity at Meridian Centre.

Shooting stars (local athletes under the age of 20 who have a bright future): basketball player Abu Kigab, a St. Francis alumnus who has committed to play NCAA Division 1 basketball with powerhouse Oregon; St. Catharines hockey player Alexa Vasko, named to Canada’s under-18 national team and soon-to-be NCAA Division 1 scholarship player at Mercyhurst; Niagara Falls golfer Emily Ward, who capped an excellent season at the provincial and national level by being named to Team Ontario; Team GRUNT throwers Grace Tennant and Trinity Tutti, who set national meet records and won gold medals respectively in discus and shot put, and A.N. Myer quarterback Tre Ford.

Best big game performance: As often is the case, the two best big game performances in my eyes came from high school athletes. At the top of the list is the aforementioned Ford, who had a dominating performance for Myer in its 50-7 plucking of the Jacob Hespeler Hawks in the OFSAA Central Bowl. Ford passed for 328 yards and five touchdowns and had 153 rushing yards on eight carries, including a game-altering, 93-yard TD run in the second quarter. Next on the list was the play of St. Francis basketball player Jack Riddell in a 59-49 victory over Sir Winston Churchill in the championship game of the Standard High School Basketball Tournament. The 16-year-old poured in 23 points to become a slam dunk choice MVP honours in the 55th annual event.

Top sporting event of 2016: The top events of the year were the Niagara IceDogs’ run to the OHL championship series and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ development camp, staged at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls in July. Stay patient Leaf fans, there’s finally some hope.

Biggest sporting surprise: I was caught off guard twice last year, first when the Niagara River Lions parted ways with Ken Murray during the season and second when the Niagara IceDogs did the same with Williamson after the season ended. Their replacements, Grace Lokole and Dave Bell, have done good jobs and are excellent to deal with, but I miss my interactions with Murray and Williamson. I could write a book about all the off-the-record conversations I had with them. Too bad, it was all off the record.

Biggest sporting disappointment: Without a doubt, the biggest downer of 2016 was the performance of the Canadian women’s eight at the Rio Olympics. That being said, the boat’s performance in the time leading up to Rio had no one predicting a podium finish for the crew.

Most exciting sports moment of 2016: The hands-down winner for me was the Niagara Rangers under-14 girls basketball team winning the Ontario Basketball Association Division 1 championship. The team won four games by a total of eight points and the looks on their faces after winning the gold medal is one I will never forget. Congratulations Ally, Obie, Julia, Olivia, Sydney, Emily, Molly, Maddie, Lexia, Tess, Erika, and coaches Jen and Sue.

Good ideas: The decision to split up high school sports into the Niagara Catholic Athletic Association and the Niagara Region High School Athletic Association. There was nothing more refreshing than the sounds of silence this fall as no games were forfeited and no one was pointing fingers at or complaining about each other.

Bad ideas: The decision to split up high school sports into the Niagara Catholic Athletic Association and the Niagara Region High School Athletic Association. I know, I know, I can’t have it both ways, but it certainly would have been nice to see more than one game between the A.N Myer and Denis Morris football teams, two of the best squads in Canada.

Looking ahead to 2017: Hurry hard! The best female curlers in Canada will be on the ice at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines Feb. 18-26 competing for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.