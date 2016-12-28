What you need to know about NYE in Niagara Falls

Efforts are underway to turn the annual New Year’s Eve concert in Niagara Falls from what was a national show into a global broadcast.

While Saturday’s event will not be televised for a second year in a row, Niagara Parks Commission and City of Niagara Falls are looking into the possibility of livestreaming the concert in future years.

“We have had those discussions with the city and we think that’s definitely an option to look into,” said NPC chief operating officer David Adames.

“We have to look at putting the infrastructure in place at Queen Victoria Park to do that, which is possible. We’ll be definitely looking at that for future years.”

He said the commission and city have not yet discussed whether to do the livestream in-house or to contract the service out.

“There’s different possibilities. I know that we could have the in-house capacity to do it, working together between Niagara Parks and the city, but we haven’t gone down that path.”

Adames said there’s several benefits to livestreaming the show.

“I think we’re able to get a more global audience because anyone can pick up the feed, so we can promote it more widely,” he said.

“It’s a cost-effective solution (and) it gives us … the ability to position the experience in our own way.”

Canadian rockers Serena Ryder and the Sam Roberts Band will headline Saturday night’s free New Year’s Eve concert at Queen Victoria Park.

Both performers played the show three years ago.

That concert, headlined by U.S. pop star Demi Lovato, was the second-last time the show would be aired on Canadian TV.

Following the 2014 event headlined by country star Keith Urban, Global backed out of the broadcast citing cost concerns.

Last year’s downsized concert featured Tom Cochrane, Dennis DeYoung and Alan Doyle, all of whom have played the show before.

Rounding out this year’s lineup will be Niagara Falls rock band James Blonde and Canadian country duo High Valley.

The show will start at 8 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. and midnight.

There will be food and beverages on site, along with an outdoor licensed area.

The show is a partnership between the city, Niagara Parks Commission, Fallsview Casino and other tourism stakeholders.

Adames said between 30,000 and 40,000 people are expected to attend the show, which is one of the largest events in Canada on New Year’s Eve.

He said visitors are generally appreciative of the shows and “this year will be no exception.”

“It’s a great Canadian lineup. The up-and-coming Canadian country band, High Valley. Sam Roberts, a very popular mainstream rock band. Serena Ryder, who also performed with us three years ago and was very well received, so we’re anticipating the same type of response.”

An addition to this year’s event will be the new lighting on the Horseshoe and American falls, part of a $4-million revitalization project by the binational Niagara Falls Illumination Board.

The new lights were unveiled Dec. 1.

“This is the first New Year’s Eve with the brand-new illumination, so I think people will have a chance to, while they’re listening to music, go and explore the new lights on both the American and the Horseshoe falls,” said Adames.

“We’ve had a tremendous response to the new lights and we’re learning more and more about the capacity and capabilities of the programming of the lights. I think people will enjoy seeing the falls lit up in a whole new way. It’s much more vibrant (with) new colours. I think it’s a great way to augment the New Year’s Eve show.”

Scheduled lane closures for New Year’s Eve show

Murray Street: West-bound lanes from Queen Victoria Park into Fallsview tourism district closed to vehicles at 3 p.m., while east-bound lanes into park closed at Fallsview Boulevard at 7:30 p.m.

Niagara Parkway/River Road: Niagara Parkway from Clifton Hill to Fraser Hill closed at 8 p.m. Road closures subject to police discretion, may close earlier.

Parking: Several parking options. NPC’s Falls Parking Lot directly across from Table Rock Welcome Centre on Niagara Parkway. Parking is $18 per vehicle. Variety of other parking options throughout city’s BIA districts, tourism core.

Falls Incline Railway: NPC’s Falls Incline Railway in operation throughout day and evening until 1 a.m. Round-trip tickets $5.50 per person.

Wego bus transportation: Extended bus service offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., (green line until 3 a.m.). Buses take visitors into park, staged at end of event at designated pick-up locations on parkway for easy access.

More information: Visit niagaraparks.com/nye