Man injured in Welland fire

A Welland man sustained minor injuries after a house fire at 522 Wright St., Tuesday evening.

Deputy fire Chief Adam Eckhart said firefighters responded to the fire at about 7:30 p.m., and quickly contained the blaze to the second floor bedroom where it began.

“On arrival, the family was out of the building. One of the occupants had sustained some injuries,” Eckhart said.

Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics described the injuries as minor in nature. The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eckhart said the injured man was in his early 40s. Although he confirmed that the man sustained burn injuries, he could not comment on how the injuries occurred.

He said firefighters, including a few dozen volunteers, did a great job of minimizing the damage to the building.

“They quickly entered the building with a handline (fire hose) and made it to the location of the seat of the fire, and made a very quick fire attack on it,” he said.

In addition to the fire damage within the second floor bedroom, Eckhart said the building sustained smoke damage throughout the second floor as well as water damage caused by efforts to suppress the flames.

He said the damage to the building was not structural in nature.

Niagara Regional Police closed Wright Street to traffic for several hours as firefighters extinguished the fire.

Eckhart said investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal of Ontario (OFM) were called because of the injuries sustained by the man.

“The (OFM) investigators offered to come out to assist so we graciously accepted,” he said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined through the investigation, that continued throughout Wednesday.

It was the second blaze Welland firefighters responded to on Tuesday, after extinguishing a fire at 272 Niagara St. at about 4:30 a.m.