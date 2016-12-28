Hydro hack probe continuing

It will be more than a week before St. Catharines Hydro begins to have a clear picture of how $655,000 was stolen from its accounts in a cyber attack.

Mark Steinman, a member of the St. Catharines Hydro board of directors overseeing an internal investigation into the Dec. 13 hack, said Wednesday the process “is only just beginning.”

In a Dec. 23 press release, St. Catharines Hydro said the money was stolen through a phishing attack — a method of hacking that involves sending what appears to be a legitimate email containing a link to a website made to look official, but is designed to steal financial information and passwords.

The Niagara Regional Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

St. Catharines Hydro hired the auditing firm KPMG to conduct an investigation into internal processes that may have left the utility vulnerable to a cyber attack.

Steinman said that forensic analysis has only just begun and it will be at least 10 days before it has a more detailed explanation of what happened.