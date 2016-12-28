Falls problem property sold

The former Broadway Motel property in Niagara Falls, which has been the source of numerous complaints over the years, has been sold.

“The neighbours are thrilled to see that building coming down,” said Diane Wilson, who spearheaded a grassroots campaign in the summer to have city hall address the problems.

“Right now, everybody is very, very happy and it’s kind of a celebration. I even put a post on Facebook with a ‘Merry Christmas’ to all those who live on Brookfield Avenue, McMillan Drive, Clare Crescent and Barker Street.”

An excavator remains on the property, but half the building closest to Lundy’s Lane has already been demolished. The only portion remaining is the cement block foundation. A section of the roof has also been removed from the second row of motel units.

The property has been purchased by Niagara Falls businessman Frank LaPenna, who has already met with some of the neighbours to discuss potential uses for the property.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what his plans are and then move forward from there,” said Wilson, adding it would be nice to see condo units similar to those that have gone up near a section of Dorchester Road.

“We know it will probably be a multi-residential plan of some type, but we don’t know exactly what it might be,” said Wilson.

LaPenna could not be reached for comment.

The former Broadway Motel had transitioned from daily rentals to weekly and monthly clients.

Residents complained because certain issues were not being handled by the owner who lived out of town.

In August, about 80 residents met with staff, a majority of city councillors, and the owner of the property to address some of the complaints including drug deals, prostitution, break-ins, thefts, acts of violence, noise complaints, condoms and syringes being left around the area, and piles of garbage and old mattresses being allowed to accumulate. Niagara Regional Police also attended the meeting.

Mayor Jim Diodati had promised residents they were “going to get action.”

In September, property owner Salman Rundhawa, who lives in Mississauga, listed the property on HomeFinders.ca with an asking price of $599,000.

On Oct. 28, an unsafe building order was issued on the property and the electricity and natural gas were shut off.

By November, all the tenants had been moved out, but some property still remained in some of the rooms. Neighbours had heard a businessman had shown an interest in the property, but he wanted to learn more about the zoning or if the property was suitable for a condo development.

City solicitor Ken Beaman said the city issued a number of orders and the former owner was taken to court.

“We got the people out, the building was sealed and then they sold it,” said Beaman.

He said he’s happy the issue is resolved and that the city is looking forward to working with the new owner on any future plans.

