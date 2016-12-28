The week before young people return to school doesn’t have to be boring — and at Fort Erie Public Library, it certainly isn’t.

We offer Saint John Ambulance courses, as well as robot fun, and a Beatles movie for all ages, so take your pick from any of these events.

The Home Alone course, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, starting at 10 a.m. at the Centennial branch, teaches safety, first aid and comfort skills to children ages eight and up. The course is fun, with interactive games and role playing. There is a course fee of $30 which may be arranged with SJA at the time of registration.

The babysitting course, to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Centennial branch, is created for the 11- to 14-year-old age group. This workshop is designed to teach babysitting, leadership and first aid skills, so participants learn to care for infants, toddlers, school-aged children and themselves. Payment for the $40 course fee may be made at the time of registration.

To register and arrange payment for either course, call Saint John Ambulance at 905-356-7340. Space in each class is limited to 18 participants, so call soon.

The film for next week is The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, The Touring Years. This movie was directed by Ron Howard, with the goal of showing fans the stories they don’t know, about the band and music they know so well. Rich with concert footage and lots of interviews, The Beatles will play at the Crystal Ridge branch on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m., and on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Centennial branch, with an early start time of 6 p.m.

Robots will be at the Crystal Ridge branch on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. Ages seven and up can register to learn and play with Dash, Sphero, Ozobot and the Lego Mindstorms.

With a week off, there is time for teens to grab some of the latest fiction and read awhile, and we have some great recommendations for you.

Our teen librarian, Karissa Fast, is a fan of young adult books, and our list starts with her favourites: Last Boy and Girl in the World by Siobhan Vivian; Weird Girl and What’s His Name by Meagan Brothers; E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars and the Giant Days series by John Allison.

Laura Rudynski Martino chooses Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell or the Georgia Nicolson series, which she re-read when author Louise Rennison died in February of this year.

My pick is Kenneth Oppel’s Every Hidden Thing.

Our student pages are enthusiastic about recommending their favourites, too. Mikayla Iannandrea has chosen Night World and Mortal Instruments for her teen reads of the year, while Cameron Sutcliffe recommends the play based on J. K. Rowling’s work, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Grace Dobbie liked Laini Taylor’s Daughter of Smoke and Bone. Graphic novels are often visually stunning, as well as being terrific reads.

For teens, Rudynski Martino recommends Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier. For adults, she picks Saga by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, which is available on Hoopla! She reports that she had given up on The Walking Dead, but picked it back up and was glad she did.

There are staff recommendations for videogames, too: Fast’s is Skyrim, as the library has the original and is getting the remastered version. Iannandrea’s choice is Saint’s Row. Place a hold on our recommendations, or anything else, at www.fepl.ca.

The library will be closed Dec.31 through Jan. 2. During that time, you can place holds on your choices from our picks, download a movie, book or magazine, or use our book drops at all branches.

— Amy Roebuck is the community services co-ordinator at Fort Erie Public Library.