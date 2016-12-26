Penguins take an icy plunge

It’s a Boxing Day tradition like no other.

Instead of sitting cozily by a fire and sipping hot chocolate as many families do during the holidays, Vic Tee and son Chris Tee-Knox prefer the fun of barrelling into the icy-cold waters of the Niagara River.

It has become second nature for the father-son duo — and it seems they’re not alone.

About 40 people pulled their swimwear out of hibernation Monday for the 41st annual Penguin Club dip in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

“I want to do this until I’m 70,” said Tee, who has been doing the dip for the past 35 years. He has one more year to go before hitting his milestone age.

“There’s just nothing like it,” he said, adding it’s unlikely his swim trunks will go into retirement after he reaches the big 7-0.

Sisters Rachel and Rebecca Saylor of Niagara Falls have also caught the cold-water bug.

The pair took the plunge for the fifth time Monday and have no intentions of letting their annual tradition come to an end.

“I come back because she drags me,” 29-year-old Rebecca joked while nudging her 32-year-old sibling.

“There’s just something about getting together with a group of people and doing something crazy,” Rachel said.

“We all become part of a little community here.”

While the weather was rather mild for this year’s swim, Rachel said the water still packs a punch.

It often takes hours after diving in to begin to feel warm again, she said.

Lorne Bjorgan — one of four original Penguin Club members who began the tradition — said the swim saw many rookie dippers this year, likely due in part to the mild weather.

He was hopeful it would mean a good recruiting year, with people testing the waters and intending to return in 2017.

Monday marked the second swim for Niagara-on-the-Lake resident Kurt Tiessen, who returned alongside first-time participant Steve Enns.

Each ‘penguin’ enters the water three times throughout the course of the event.

“The first time is super cold and you get a rush. The second time you get pumped,” Tiessen, 24, said. “But by the third time, your body gets numb and you’re pushing yourself to slowly back up (into the water).”

He laughed as he described the mixture of feelings that he works his way through during the short bursts of time in the river.

It was the description of that initial rush that drew Enns to the event, and his initial swim did not disappoint.

He called it an “invigorating experience,” one that everyone should try at least once.

He plans to return for round two in 2017.

The swim annually raises funds for Red Roof Retreat, an organization that provides respite and recreational programs for children and young adults with special needs.

This year’s event yielded about $400 for the cause.

mfirth@postmedia.com

Follow @mfirthStandard