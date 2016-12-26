20 FROM 2016: Niagara news quiz

Thought you kept up on the goings-on in Niagara over the past 12 months? Test yourself here.

1.

Transportation Minister

Steven Del Duca announced in June that GO rail service will be extended to Niagara, beginning in Grimsby and then to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls. When is it expected to reach Grimsby?

a. 2018

b. 2019

c. 2020

d. 2021

2.

Sam Oosterhoff was sworn in Nov. 30 as the youngest-ever Ontario member of provincial parliament, filling the seat left by Tim Hudak in Niagara West–Glanbrook. How old was the Brock University student?

a. 18

b. 19

c. 20

d. 21

3.

Niagara District Airport in

Niagara-on-the-Lake

announced a new weekday

passenger air service in August. Where do the passenger flights go for $159 roundtrip?

a. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

b. Toronto Pearson International Airport

c. Niagara Falls, N.Y., International Airport

d. London International Airport

4.

Who were Niagara Regional

Police directing comments to in July when they urged people through social media not to trespass or damage property?

a. Mannequin Challenge participants

b. Pokemon Go players

c. 24-hour challenge participants

d. Harlem Shake dancers

5.

A St. Catharines man won a Royal Canadian Mint contest to design a coin for Canada’s 150th anniversary. Wesley Klassen’s design featuring Canadian landmarks will be found on which coin in 2017?

a. $1

b. 25 cent

c. Dime

d. Nickel

6.

Concrete was poured in December for a new monument tribute to First Nations people. Spearheaded by Friends of Laura Secord and designed by renowned architect Douglas Cardinal, the monument will be erected at what Niagara location?

a. Laura Secord Homestead in Queenston

b. Drummond Hill Cemetery in Niagara Falls

c. DeCew House Heritage Park in Thorold

d. Fort George in Niagara-on-the-Lake

7.

The Rankin Cancer Run, which supports cancer care in every Niagara hospital, hit a milestone this May in its 11th year. What was it?

a. It raised more than $1 million

b. It had 10,000 runners

c. It was the longest distance

d. All of the above

8.

Niagara Regional Police opened their new $65-million headquarters in Niagara Falls to the public in November. Approximately how many of the NRP’s 1,100 uniform and civilian members work out of the three-storey building?

a. 1,100

b. 600

c. 400

d. 200

9.

A new attraction in Niagara Falls drew plenty of international media attention when it opened in July at Niagara Gorge. What is it?

a. Wakeboarding

b. A zipline

c. Flyboarding

d. Water slides

10.

Canadian polka king and three-time Grammy winner Walter Ostanek of St. Catharines said he had no plans to quit performing after what happened in July?

a. He moved to Florida

b. He lost his lucky accordion

c. He won $1 million

d. He developed a taste for rap music

11.

General Electric announced in July it would be building a 40,500-square-metre plant in Welland to open in 2018. How many people is it expected to employ at first?

a. 50

b. 100

c. 150

d. 300

12.

After years of complaints about too many geese in its parks, how did St. Catharines deal with the problem in June?

a. Trucked 500 geese out of the region

b. Oiled goose eggs

c. Modified habits

d. All of the above

13.

Fans were gripped with Niagara IceDogs fever last season as they made it to the Ontario Hockey League championship. How quickly did tickets sell out for two May games against the London Knights at Meridian Centre?

a. Two days

b. 14 hours

c. One hour

d. 17 minutes

14.

In a shocking move, Brock University’s December 2015 appointment for president, Wendy Cukier, left the school three days before her Sept. 1 start. Who is now the university’s interim president?

a. Brian Hutchings

b. Tom Traves

c. Jack Lightstone

d. Patrick Foste

15.

Citing problems with the leadership and behaviour of regional council, Niagara Region’s chief administrative officer Harry Schlange quit in April. Who did council name as new CAO in October?

a. Carmen D’Angelo

b. Rick Dykstra

c. Wendy Cukier

d. Henry Schlange

16.

Where in Niagara did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stop in 2016?

a. Beechwood Doughnuts in St. Catharines

b. Something Else boutique in Port Colborne

c. Fallsview Casino meeting rooms in Niagara Falls

d. All of the above

17.

The Niagara police services board adopted changes that made what legal in the region starting July 1?

a. Marijuana

b. Uber

c. Street vendors

d. Stunting at the falls

18.

District School Board of Niagara unveiled a life-sized bronze statue in February in front of a St. Catharines school after a successful fundraising campaign. Who does it depict?

a. Prime Minister John A. Macdonald

b. Welland Canal father William Hamilton Merritt

c. Photographer Edward Burtynsky

d. Abolitionist Harriet Tubman

19.

An independent audit of the Burgoyne Bridge replacement project slammed Niagara Region in February for missing documents, a lack of transparency and poor communication. How much did the St. Catharines bridge cost?

a. Over $120 million

b. Over $90 million

c. Over $50 million

d. Under $50 million

20.

A demand for hotel rooms in Hamilton forced officials to temporarily relocate more than 200 Syrian refugees to St. Catharines in March. What event in Hamilton triggered the room demand?

a. Tiger-Cats reunion

b. Stelco convention

c. Garth Brooks concert

d. March break discounts

— compiled by Karena Walter, Standard Staff

Answers

1. d

2. b

3. a

4. b

5. a

6. c

7. a

8. b

9. b

10. c

11. c

12. d

13. d

14. b

15. a

16. d

17. b

18. d

19. b

20. c