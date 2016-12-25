Letters to the editor

Our readers write about hidden fees, regional council's voting structure an need for an NPCA investigation before an audit.



Annoyed by hidden costs

I have learned the hard and sometimes expensive lessons of dealing with unscrupulous people trying to sell me something.

Accomplished bald-faced liars, they are experts at gaining your trust and deceiving you at the same time.

One of their favourite tricks is to hide costs by adding them into other charges so you never know what you actually paid, therefore you can’t complain, “what you don’t know won’t hurt them.”

If you are among the 89 per cent of people who want cap and trade costs clearly displayed on your natural gas bill instead of added to the delivery charge, the above will sound familiar.

If a carbon tax would actually help Mother Earth (which it won’t) why would you not be honest about the coat?

Truth is it’s just another wasteful Liberal tax grab.

Joe Potter

St. Catharines

One region, one vote per municipality

Regional government means each municipality has a vote to benefit all of the region, not just one group.

When you have six votes against you, what chance have you got to win a motion to benefit the region?

With 12 communities in Niagara, each should have a vote — not one community with six votes and others with fewer.

This system is not regional representation, but more like a hog town move to control everything and forget the rest of the region.

Norphy Rossetto

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Investigation would determine need for an NPCA audit

Concerning the shrill media/political circus clamouring for a Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority audit, the public have not seen an unbiased appraisal of the claims, so the trial-by-media to address these serious allegations seems a bit unfair.

I’d suggest that the Region immediately commission a preliminary investigation by a knowledgeable legal/management consultant. If the investigation reveals substantive reasons for an audit, it will also reveal the terms of reference for such an audit, and they should then proceed immediately.

If there are no reasonable grounds for an audit, Mr. Ed Smith, the media and certain politicians should pay the tab for the investigation, then immediately cease and desist, allowing the media to get back to reporting factually on real news.

John Gittings

St. Catharines