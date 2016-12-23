YESTERDAY AND TODAY: Power Glen

A woman, and a horse, and a 19th century house.

The house in our old photo this week is commonly known as the Reynolds house, the home of American immigrant Benjamin Franklin Reynolds. He came to this area in the mid-19th century and purchased Crown Mills, a 160 acre industrial site on Twelve Mile Creek, anchored by a saw mill and a grist mill dating back to 1811. The village around the mills soon was called Reynoldsville, and B. F. Reynolds ran it all from the house we see in this photo, constructed by him in 1855.

By the time that this photo was taken (approximately 1905) the Reynolds grist mill had long been closed and stood as a ruin after being gutted by fire in the mid-1890s. Owner Reynolds himself had died in 1896.

By 1905 the old Reynolds house was occupied by Reynold’s daughter Nettie and her husband, John C. Hostetter. When the first post office in the village was established in June 1904 it was located there in the Reynolds home and Mr. Hostetter was the first post master.

If you look closely in the background of this photo you can see a couple of signs in front of the house. The one on the far left says “Power Glen Post Office & Store.”

Giving that name to the new post office made official what probably had already happened informally– commonly referring to Reynoldsville as Power Glen after the opening of the DeCew Falls hydro facility nearby in 1898 and the occupation of the village by hydro employees..

The sign to the right of the entrance to the house is for the Bell Telephone Company. In that time and place, the telephone connection there in the post office may well have been the only one in the village.

Who was the woman standing there with her horse? I’d think it was probably Nettie Reynolds Hostetter, the wife of post master Hostetter and owner of the house at that time.

And the photographer? He was Elwood Armbrust, an employee there at the Decew Falls hydro facility, and an avid photographer. He would go on to have a distinguished career in the field of hydro generation, managing power stations in Northern Ontario before returning to Niagara in the 1920s to work at the hydro power facility in Queenston.

Meanwhile, back in Power Glen ... today the old Reynolds house (not a post office since 1914) stands there still, not in a rural village but in a neighbourhood on the far southwestern edge of St. Catharines.

