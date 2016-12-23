Wrong turn leads to legal trouble

If there’s one lesson be be learned by anyone who is charged with a criminal offence it’s talk to a lawyer.



That one important phone call might prevent you from spending more time in jail than necessary.



That’s what happened to a Niagara University student from Amherst, N.Y. who ended up on the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie by mistake.



She wound up in Canada charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.



Maura Weaver, 23, appeared Friday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines and pleaded guilty to the impaired charge in front of Judge Joseph Nadel.



The offence took place Oct. 2.



Assistant Crown attorney Mark Dean said Weaver was following her GPS and ended up on the Peace Bridge. She was found to be impaired and two breath samples were taken with readings of 186 and 228 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.



Defence lawyer Brenda Sandulak said her client wanted to call her parents but she wasn’t allowed to do so at the border or at the police station.



“Her parents had the State Police looking for her,” she said, adding this is a young person who is not familiar with the Canadian justice system and ended up spending more time than necessary in custody.



The judge said when readings are more than 20 milligrams apart he would have expected that a third reading would have been taken because something might not have been working properly.



He accepted Sandulak’s submission that her client suffered more of a penalty because in most cases someone would have been held for a few hours and then released.



Weaver was given the minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine and is prohibited from driving in Canada for one year.



Court heard there’s an agreement in place between Canada and the United States regarding driving prohibitions, but Sandulak said it’s not exercised.



Outside of the courtroom, Sandulak said her client was arrested on a Saturday, but wasn’t released until the Monday.



Once a person has been arrested, she explained, they have a right to counsel, but if someone says they want to call their parents or a friend, the authorities don’t have to let you make that call.



“Someone should have exercised some compassion in this case. We had someone who was green to the justice system,” she said.



Weaver’s parents had called the State Police because they didn’t hear from her and feared she might be in the hospital or was involved in an accident.



Sandulak said new changes will be coming into effect in the new year that deal with bail when a person is arrested on the weekend, so things will only get worse.



Those bail hearings will no longer be held in St. Catharines, as they are being moved to Hamilton.



That change will make it much more difficult for a person who has been arrested to see their lawyer.



The lawyer will either have to travel to Hamilton to see their client, or the person who is in custody will have to wait until Monday when the matter can be heard in St. Catharines court.



tricciuto@postmedia.com





