St. Catharines Hydro victim of ‘cyber fraud’

St. Catharines Hydro has fallen victim to cyber fraud after more than $655,000 was removed from one of its accounts.

Niagara Regional Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Dec. 13.

In a news release issued Friday, St. Catharines Hydro said it “appears to be a phishing fraud.”

Phishing is a term used when someone tries to obtain financial and password information by sending an e-mail that appears to be from a legitimate organization, but instead contains a link to a fraudulent website.

At a special meeting Thursday, the St. Catharines Hydro board of directors appointed member Mark Steinman to oversee the investigation and the utility’s operations.

The board also hired KPMG, a firm that provides audit, tax and advisory services, to conduct an investigation into the breakdown in processes that allowed for the utility to become vulnerable.

St. Catharines Hydro is a holding company for the subsidiary St. Catharines Hydro Generation, which operates the Heywood Generating Station.

It is wholly owned by the City of St. Catharines, and is a shareholder in Horizon Utilities Corporation.

Calls to St. Catharines Hydro and Niagara Regional Police for comment were not immediately returned Friday.