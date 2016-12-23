NIAGARA VOICES: Christmas enjoyed as a Christian

I’m a Christian and it’s Christmas. Whether you like it or not, I am a Christian. I believe in the virgin birth of Jesus Christ and the whole story of the shepherds and stars and angels singing.

Yep, I believe it. All of it. The manger scene, the wise men, wishing for peace on Earth — it’s all about Christmas and Christ.

So, I get to enjoy gift giving and receiving, singing carols, the beautiful decorations, Santa Claus, the Christmas trees, church services and the spirit of the season. I have a lot of fun with laughter and enjoying a few drinks and fabulous food at Christmas parties.

The best part of Christmas is being with family and friends that I love. I love to reminisce and remember those people who have passed on to a better place, because that is what Christians believe.

The twinkling lights, the red poinsettias, it’s all about the season. I enjoy it as a Christian, along with billions of people around the world.

Now, as anyone who knows me can attest, I am not perfect. I can lie and cheat with the best of them. Sometimes I gossip and am just not a very nice person. Yes, I am a sinner, but I’m still a Christian.

This column was difficult to write. I don’t want to preach and I don’t want to offend anyone. I really didn’t want to write about problems in our health-care system just before Christmas. I wanted to write a happy, joyful and peaceful Christmas article. How do you do that without Christ?

I have a question for those of you who aren’t Christians. How do you feel about Christmas? There are many people here in Niagara who have different or no beliefs at all. Some of them write very good columns for this newspaper. Tell me, how do you feel about Christmas? I know, I know, we Christians are sometimes pretty bad people, but I’m asking about you. Do you exchange gifts? Do you know the words to many carols anyway? What do the trappings of the Christmas season mean to you?

Canada is becoming more and more multicultural as time goes on. We are welcoming many people of different faiths, different cultures and different languages. We are well known as a tolerant nation to all nationalities. I am proud of that. In Canada’s courts, practices and laws, we have always been a largely Christian nation. Really, in one family history or another, we were all immigrants in Canada. But in generations gone by, new immigrants were assimilated within a generation or two into the Judeo-Christian lifestyle. Will it happen with the present refugees? I don’t know.

It was a strange Christmas for me one year, when my family travelled to California to spend Christmas with our oldest son. As we drove to church on Christmas Day, we passed a shopping centre filled with cars of people shopping. It was explained to me that we were in a non-Christian area and they did not observe the holiday. That was odd to see for this small-town Canadian woman.

In Port Colborne, we don’t have a synagogue or mosque or other temple of different religions. My friends of other faiths sometimes complain about the distance they must travel to practise their religion. My church is one block away from me.

So, it’s Christmas and I am a Christian. How about you?

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

— Peggy White is a freelance writer and retired health-care worker living in Port Colborne. She keeps busy writing, reading and enjoying the greens and fairways.