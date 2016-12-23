FAITH MATTERS: Arrival of refugees a gift

It’s that time of year when people wait, usually impatiently, for that special gift. But when that moment arrives, after the long, long wait, is there any feeling better than that?

Members of three churches in Niagara Falls experienced that wonderful feeling a little early this year. Holy Trinity Anglican, St. John the Evangelist Anglican and First Baptist Church, known collectively as the Niagara Falls Ecumenical Refugee Sponsorship Group, received long-awaited news that the Syrian family we had sponsored received a flight date to come to their new Canadian home later this month.

To say this is an answer to prayer is an understatement. Our group has been working together for almost a year to provide a new life for a family of five whose entire world was turned upside down by the war in Syria. As the months wore on, our concern for the family grew. With every newscast and article showing the devastation of Aleppo, our prayers became more fo-cused and fervent.

Just this week, I watched a news clip of frustrated and scared Syrians filming their “final goodbyes” as they were uncertain for survival into the next day. I couldn’t help but wonder if “our” Syrians were facing such dire circumstances.

The next day, we got the call. The government paperwork and security reviews were complete and they were given a flight date.

The joy and excitement in the e-mails of our group was palpable and contagious. With every comment, the happiness and gratitude grew and grew. What a wonderful gift.

Of course, I can’t help but think of another displaced family from about 2,000 years ago.

As Joseph and Mary travelled to comply with a government-decreed census, she gave birth to our Saviour, Jesus Christ.

That child ushered in a new understanding of the kingdom of God, bringing peace, hope, joy and love to the world in a way that was previously unknown and remains the greatest source of social good in the world today.

It’s the prayer of three churches working as one that in addition to providing safety and security for our new Syrian friends, that we can also offer these same gifts — hope, peace, joy and love to them.

But we know that we certainly don’t have the market cornered on these gifts or these intentions. For as we learned from that wonderful night at the manger, so long ago, these gifts aren’t just for us and for our new friends. They are for you and your loved ones as well.

From the gospel of Luke: “But the angel said to them … Behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.” (I add emphasis to the last phrase.)

Take the time this Christmas to reconnect with, or perhaps to consider for the first time, the real spirit of the Christmas season: Jesus Christ.

For our ecumenical group, we have five new reasons, five new people, to live out all the gifts of Christ.

How many reasons and people can you find?

— Rev. Brad Peters is the pastor of First Baptist Church Niagara Falls (3900 Dorchester Rd.) and serves as chaplain for Niagara Falls Fire Department. You can contact him at 905-354-7836 or bpeters12@co-geco.ca.