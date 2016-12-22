'Ideal' Christmas day weather for Niagara

Niagara residents should enjoy an “ideal” Christmas when it comes to the weather.

“To define the perfect white Christmas is snow on the ground and snow in the air,” said Doug Gillham, meteorologist with The Weather Network.

“I would call this the ideal Christmas with snow on the ground and clear roads.

“Weather really won’t be grabbing the headlines for Christmas Day, which is not entirely a bad thing, given the amount of travel that people generally like to do around that day.”

Gillham said temperatures are expected to be mild on Christmas Day — about two or three degrees above freezing, with clouds and “some peeks of sun.”

Residents will at least be able to enjoy a partial white Christmas, as opposed to the last two years, he said.

“The last two Christmases were quite a bit milder. We didn’t have any snow on the ground. Last year we were generally between eight and 10 degrees on Christmas Day with a few showers. The previous year was generally cloudy, we were at about six degrees and the ground was bare. The year prior to that we had a lot of snow and ice on the ground. We had the ice storm in some areas and temperatures were well below freezing. So this is kind of not terribly exciting, weather wise, but again that’s probably OK when people like to be able to get about.”

Gillham said the forecast for Boxing Day is “a little bit more exciting.”

“We even have the risk of a brief period of freezing rain during the pre-dawn, early-morning hours (of Monday).”

He said after a chilly start to Boxing Day, temperatures should reach between 10 and 12˚C later in the afternoon and evening with some rain.

“I know the last two years (on Boxing Day) it’s really been mild in that period, although we did have a significant, kind of messy storm on the 27th last year.”

Gillham said it’s tough to be more precise on the long-term forecast for New Year’s Eve.

“At this point, I wouldn’t call it a high-confidence forecast, but there are signs that we’ll get a quick shot of chilly weather for the final two days of the year,” he said.

“(Next) Friday, Saturday we could be looking at a return to colder weather, probably not as frigid as a couple of days that we’ve already seen this month, but it may be that those two days are the coldest days of the week.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri