The Thorold Athletics are hopeful the best is yet to come.

The A’s complied a 5-8 record through the first half of the Allan Cup Hockey season and general manager Rocky Venditti feels the club can better that mark in the second half.

“I would say there’s room for improvement,” Venditti said. “We had a couple of nasty injuries in Game 1 but overall we expected to be a little further ahead of where we are but we lost a lot of one-goal games.

“We’re looking forward to starting the new year. I think the guys know they can win. We can play with the best teams. We beat Whitby twice already. There’s a lot of parity and the teams that are prepared to play and get their full rosters out are going to win.”

Head coach Kevin Bolibruck agrees a more stable roster would help the situation.

“I think the sky is the limit,” he said. “When we have a full roster we can compete with anybody.”

Venditti understands the commitment level is key.

“We have family men and working guys,” Venditti said. “We’ve had a few games where we’ve had a short roster and it shows. The calibre of this league is so good if you come in with 14 or 15 players it’s tough to win. We’ve won all our games when we’ve had six defence and all four forward lines going. When we do, we’re pretty tough to beat and that goes for the rest of the teams, too.”

Bolibruck would like to see the club improve in the second half, which also ties to a more consistent roster.

“I think we’re a little bit disappointed,” Bolibruck said. “If we would have had some of the guys there for most of the games I would say we should be .500. At the end of the day that’s what people don’t really understand about senior hockey. Guys have jobs and you’re not really sure who is showing up.

“For what we’ve had, we were in a lot of close hockey games. We got blown out twice but the others were one-goal games and some empty-netters.”

A’s president Dave Marrone is hopeful the roster can be stabilized in the new year.

“We’ve had a little shortage of depth and quality players but I’m sure that will come between now and the end of the year,” Marrone said. “We’re deeper on the back end. We’ve got a real quality goalie (injured Jeff Weber) but (Colin) Dunne has filled in quite capably and has played better of late. He’s coming on.

“If I had one Christmas wish it would be two top-six forwards. We’re a better team than last year but the league is better.”

The A’s have been led offensively by Steven Dol, who has 14 goals and 21 points in 13 games. Chris Risi (6-15-21), Jaz Hayden (6-10-16), JJ Martin (5-11-16) and Brad Jackson (6-4-10) round out the top five scorers.

Venditti and Marrone brought senior hockey to Thorold last season after a successful stint in junior B running the Thorold Blackhawks.

“It’s exactly what (president) Brent Ladds and the rest of the guys in the league said it was going to be like,” Venditti said. “It’s a league with guys who have played at high levels. It’s different but it’s enjoyable. It doesn’t bring what the 16 to 20 year-olds brought with the schooling and billeting and the sideshows. We enjoyed that part, too. It’s definitely a lot less work for us.”

The A’s are back in action when they host Stoney Creek Friday, Jan. 6.

BPotrecz@Postmedia.com

twitter@BillPStandard