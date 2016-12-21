Niagara Catholic District School Board may have to arrange for $100,000 in bridge financing to ensure a $1-million artificial turf soccer field opens at Saint Paul High School in September.

Business superintendent Giancarlo Vetrone told trustees Tuesday night the board’s capital fundraising may not be complete in time to pay for its share of the work.

“If we need to provide such temporary financial support to close the $100,000 gap, it will not negatively affect our financial position,” he said in a report.

City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Catholic will share Mitchelson Field One at Saint Paul. Last week, the city approved $500,000 in its 2017 budget for the field.

Niagara Catholic has so far received $400,000 in donations toward the field: $200,000 from the Niagara Foundation for Catholic Education and $200,000 from Niagara Falls Soccer Club.

The $1-million price tag is an estimate based on research of other school boards and municipalities that have put in fields, said Vetrone.

Design and tendering still must be done.

The field on the site now has lighting, drainage, grading, bleachers, fencing and parking, which could offset costs.

The city and school board have a 22-year history of co-operation on the site, which is moving the project along, said Vetrone.

“The anticipated community support at Saint Paul Catholic could potentially present some timing pressures on the approval and completion of the project by September 2017,” he said.

“As we move through the tendering and completion phase, we may need to provide temporary financial support from the unrestricted portion of the board’s annual capital school renewal funds, which is permitted by the Ministry of Education and used by other boards as a funding option to secure turf fields.”

Any bridge financing would be paid back to Niagara Catholic from the board’s artificial turf field capital campaign.

The board, over the next five years, plans to install artificial turf fields at all eight of its high schools.

It would share the fields with the community.

Schedule for the installation is:

• Fall of 2017 – Saint Paul Catholic High School in Niagara Falls and Lakeshore Catholic High School in Port Colborne;

• Fall of 2018 – Notre Dame College School in Welland and Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School in Grimsby;

• Fall of 2019 – Denis Morris Catholic High School in St. Catharines;

• Fall 2020 – Saint Francis and Holy Cross Catholic secondary schools in St. Catharines;

• Fall 2021 – Saint Michael Catholic High School in Niagara Falls.