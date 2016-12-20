Life

ADOPT A PET: Birds of a feather can stay together

By Special to The Standard

County Humane Society has budgies for adoption. (Supplied photo)

Perla can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week. 

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Sable: domestic short hair, female 3½ years old

Mittens: domestic longhair, male, three years old

Comet: domestic shorthair, male, two years old

Fester: domestic shorthair, male, adult

Hero: domestic shorthair, female, 12 years old

Dogs

Perla: female retriever-Lab mix, one year old

Rosie: female terrier-beagle mix, one year old

Chata: female Chihuahua-terrier mix, four years old

Other

Trix: male rabbit, lionhead/dwarf mix, seven months old

Diamond and Dixie: female smooth-haired guinea pigs, 2½ years (pigs live five to seven years)

Trio of budgies: adoption fee $40 (so they can stay together). E-mail smallanimals@lchs.ca. If you have a lonely budgie you can adopt a single budgie from this group.

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.  

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.  

Nabu: three years old, short hair, brown tabby, very cute

Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate

 



