ADOPT A PET: Birds of a feather can stay together
County Humane Society has budgies for adoption. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Sable: domestic short hair, female 3½ years old
Mittens: domestic longhair, male, three years old
Comet: domestic shorthair, male, two years old
Fester: domestic shorthair, male, adult
Hero: domestic shorthair, female, 12 years old
Dogs
Perla: female retriever-Lab mix, one year old
Rosie: female terrier-beagle mix, one year old
Chata: female Chihuahua-terrier mix, four years old
Other
Trix: male rabbit, lionhead/dwarf mix, seven months old
Diamond and Dixie: female smooth-haired guinea pigs, 2½ years (pigs live five to seven years)
Trio of budgies: adoption fee $40 (so they can stay together). E-mail smallanimals@lchs.ca. If you have a lonely budgie you can adopt a single budgie from this group.
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Nabu: three years old, short hair, brown tabby, very cute
Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate