Mindful kids with learning disabilities

Your mind is a jar filled with water and glitter.

Shake it up, and the glitter swirls around in a chaotic dance. It’s a visual analogy of all the disconnected thoughts inside our heads, making it difficult to focus.

We might feel anxious. Frustrated. Stressed.

“It’s hard to make appropriate decisions because so much is going on in your mind,” says Nicole Franklin, mindfulness instructor.

Set the jar down. Let the glitter settle. The water, like your mind, becomes clear. Indeed, we see more clearly and make better choices when the glitter of our distracted thoughts has calmed.

That would be mindfulness, as she explains it to a group of kids.

On this night, Franklin is in a classroom at Westmount Public School, with a group of six- to 11-year-olds who live with learning disabilities, and some also Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

The kids travel from across Niagara once a week, to be part of BEST — Better Emotional and Social Times — a program run by the Learning Disabilities Association of Niagara Region, to give kids coping skills, tools and strategies.

Mindfulness sessions were added this fall, after the association received a grant from Niagara Community Foundation.

It’s a way for kids to self-manage strong emotions, so feelings don’t escalate, says Sarah Farrell, program co-ordinator.

They learn how to recognize and express their own feelings, a skill that leads to self-advocacy. They use mindfulness strategies to calm their thoughts and keep them in the present. They’re not thinking about what happened before, or what will happen after. Only now.

“By staying in the present and in the moment, they’re not distracted by anxious thoughts,” says Farrell.

The result is that strong emotions don’t escalate into inappropriate behaviours, such as meltdowns, conflicts with another child or self-destructive actions.

Their reactions become less impulsive, and more controlled and thought-out.

Once they are calm, they can return to an activity, she says. It improves self-confidence, self-esteem and motivation, she says.

In the sessions, children have learned about concepts such as deep breathing, yoga and guided meditation, through which they created a drawing, focusing on the colours, scents and how the developing image made them feel.

When they sit silent in a circle, and focus on the in and out of their breaths, other, disruptive thoughts are blocked.

They’ve made mindful jars, filled with glitter. And when the program was run this summer, they had mindful chill kits, a quiet corner of the room filled with items like play dough, bubbles, a pillow and blanket. There they could distance themselves from the business and noise of the classroom, and blow bubbles to practice breath control, or squeeze dough to release strong feelings.

In Calgary, the Foothills Academy is a private school for children in grades 3 to 12 with learning disabilities. It regularly incorporates mindfulness into its daily school life, says Karen MacMillan, an executive director.

A study done of its Grade 7 students, found that students felt less anxious and had greater social resilience, the ability to handle life challenges like peer conflicts or apprehension over a test.

In school, the students have learned mindfulness through repetition and routine, she says. It’s a difficult concept at first.

“You’re asking kids struggling with attention to pay more attention,” she says.

Mindfulness takes many forms in her school. A teacher might ring a gong in the classroom as students file back in after a busy recess. The noise signifies to the students to be quiet, and pay specific attention to different areas of their body.

“They let go of the thoughts that come into their mind. They don’t label them good or bad. They just let them go,” says MacMillan.

“They don’t just react in their day. They distance what happens in their world from their reaction.”

In their classrooms, students are allowed to get up and walk to a quiet area in the back of the room when they feel overwhelmed. They become their own advocates, she says.

“We ask kids to be more in tune to their feelings.”

Mindfulness and BEST — Better Emotional and Social Times

What: A program for kids ages six to 11 years, who live with a learning disability, or also have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. The program helps children understand their learning disability, and learn coping skills. The mindfulness component is new this fall, and helps kids calm their thoughts.

When: A new program begins in February.

Details: Register online at www.ldaniagara.org or by calling 905-641-1021. Children do not need a formal diagnosis, but they cannot have a diagnosis of another challenge, such as autism or an intellectual delay.